Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024

By Press Release

The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2024 Team Preview will be held at 12:45 p.m. and introduce the Hart Baseball Varsity, JV and Frosh teams.

The annual three-inning Alumni Baseball Game will follow the team preview and begin at 1 p.m.

Prior to the game, Hart Baseball Alumni Jack Ralston (2015), Paul Richan (2015) and Cole Roederer (2018) will be inducted into Hart Baseball’s Wall of Fame.

“Coach Jim Ozella is retiring at the end of the 2024 season after 25 years at Hart,” said John Dow, Hart Dugout Club Alumni Game Chair. “We are expecting a good turnout of Professional/MLB, College and High School Baseball Alumni. The Alumni Game and Team Preview is open to the public and is a fun family event.”

The National Anthem will be performed by London Royal Academy of Music alumnus, singer and Hart Baseball mom, Koi Howard.

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m. Snack Bar Opens

11 a.m. Alumni check in

11:45 a.m. National Anthem

Noon Alumni and Wall of Fame Introductions

12:45 p.m. 2024 Team Introductions

1 p.m. Alumni Baseball Game (3 innings)

Hart High School Baseball Field,

24825 Newhall Ave.,

Newall, CA 91321

