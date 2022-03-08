header image

March 8
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins
Bill Jenkins
Hart District Announces Facemasks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
| Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022

Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.

Khulman’s letter, seen below, was published on the Hart District website.

Good afternoon Hart District family,

I am writing this afternoon to share news about the Governor’s recent announcement about school mask mandates.

Citing recent declines in Omicron cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the Governor’s Office and the California Department of Public Health have announced that the statewide indoor school masking requirement will sunset at the conclusion of the school day on March 11, 2022. This means that starting March 12, the State will no longer require indoor masking for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also sent out a message today that stated the following:

“L.A. County Public Health will align school masking measures with the state and shift to strongly recommending indoor masking requirements at childcare sites and K-12 schools beginning March 12”

Officials were careful to emphasize that this change may be revisited and some protections may be reinstituted if we confront another surge or encounter a worrisome new variant. Nevertheless, we welcome today’s news as it comes as a confirmation that State officials believe we have reached a point where it is safe for students and staff to remove their masks on March 12.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Hart District has implemented all state and county masking requirements. Now that state and county requirements are revised and aligned, I can confirm that the Hart District will make masking optional starting on March 12.

The Hart District Governing Board and I appreciate our community’s patience with regard to our ongoing efforts to keep our schools open and safe for our students and staff.

Sincerely,

Mike Kuhlman

Superintendent

Published March 1, 2022
