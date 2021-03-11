header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
44°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
| Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
spectators

The William S. Hart Union High School District has provided guidance for high school sports spectators as Foothill League sports will resume on Friday, March 12, with boys and girls soccer.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health has issued guidance on youth sports. The Foothill League, which encompasses the Hart District, must follow this guidance.

District officials understand that everyone is very eager to start seeing these student-athletes play the sport they love and want to make sure the spectators guidelines are followed.

The spectators protocol specifies that the only observers allowed to be in attendance at any league sporting event are from the competing athlete’s immediate household for “age-appropriate supervision (pg. 6).”

Everyone entering the athletic facility will be required to be screened for COVID-19, which includes a survey and having your temperature taken.

In addition, each household must be separated by six feet, wear masks, and “refrain from shouting, singing, or chanting” (pg. 6).

The state also has guidelines limiting the percentage of occupancy on a school campus and in an indoor gymnasium.

This, in addition to the Youth Sports Protocol, requires an overall limitation for observers per student-athlete to a maximum of two per game.

Each athlete will be allowed six family members on an entry list, from which the two observers who will be allowed into the game can be cleared upon entry.

No children will be allowed on the list as they would not be attending for supervision purposes.

So, for example, Johnny Smith is a football player and has his mother, father, stepmother, stepfather, grandmother, and grandfather on his list. At the entry gate to the stadium on game night, two of those family members will be allowed into the stadium.

Only athletes, coaches, select game management, and cheerleaders will be allowed on the field. No observers will be allowed onto the field, even after the game is over.

Athletes will be required to stay six feet apart and wear masks while not engaged in active competition. The sidelines on the football field have been expanded for this reason, and spaces like dugouts will not be available for use.

Baseball and softball players will actually be occupying socially distanced space in the stands, yet another reason why facility space is limited for spectators.

“We are all so excited to see our student-athletes on campus practicing and we are happy that they will get to compete this year after all,” said Hart District Director of Human Resources, Equity Services, and Athletics Dr. Mariane Doyle.

“It is with that spirit that we extend as much as we can within the limitations and challenges we have been presented,” Doyle said. “We are grateful for the understanding of parents and the community as we continue to do our best to serve the students, and we will continue to monitor county and state guidance on observers and capacity limits.”

Anticipating an enthusiastic season of sports where all three seasons have been condensed into one, Hart District administrators are setting up supervision plans and working with their site teams to manage welcoming back athletics and students to campus simultaneously as they anticipate reopening schools for instruction on March 29.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators

Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District has provided guidance for high school sports spectators as Foothill League sports will resume on Friday, March 12, with boys and girls soccer.
FULL STORY...

Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date

Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said the county had reached the threshold needed for high school and junior high school students to return to campus, if current conditions remain for the next two weeks.
FULL STORY...

Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft

Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been experiencing ongoing acts of theft as people are stealing “recyclable items” from the rooftops of school sites, according to district officials
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV

Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
Friday, Mar 5, 2021
The Newhall School District announced Friday the implementation of the first Junior Kindergarten program in the Santa Clarita Valley which will offer students who turn five years old between July 1 and Sept. 1 the opportunity to enroll in school and enjoy the benefits that both Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Traditional Kindergarten currently provide.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play

Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
For a three-day period starting Tuesday, the William S. Hart Union High School District football players took their first COVID-19 tests as part of the requirements for them to begin full-contact play.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
The William S. Hart Union High School District has provided guidance for high school sports spectators as Foothill League sports will resume on Friday, March 12, with boys and girls soccer.
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
Campaign Art for 93rd Oscars Unveiled by AMPAS
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the campaign art for the 93rd Oscars, leading up to the awards telecast on Sunday, April 25.
Campaign Art for 93rd Oscars Unveiled by AMPAS
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
As Los Angeles County inches closer to a loosening of restrictions as COVID-19 figures continue their decline, a state appeals court ruled last week that county Department of Public Health officials could reinstate outdoor dining restrictions on restaurants if cases spike again.
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation
Covering everything from state franchise taxes to theme parks to electrical grid improvements, the Santa Clarita City Council voted on Tuesday to formally show its support for five pieces of pending legislation on the state and federal levels.
Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
With California approaching a key COVID-19 vaccine milestone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that business restrictions could be loosened for restaurants and amusement parks as early as this weekend in the state’s largest counties.
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved motions Tuesday related to the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community located west of Interstate 5.
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
Sheriff’s Detectives Round Up Catalytic Converters Believed Stolen in SCV
Taking a proactive approach to lower theft of vehicle catalytic converters, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team led a search warrant operation on Wednesday, centered in the city of Los Angeles.
Sheriff’s Detectives Round Up Catalytic Converters Believed Stolen in SCV
SCV Realtor Arrested in Florida on Warrant for Nevada Sexual Assault Allegation
A prominent local Realtor was arrested this week in Florida, after he was accused of two counts of sexual assault alleged to have occurred Aug. 29 in Las Vegas.
SCV Realtor Arrested in Florida on Warrant for Nevada Sexual Assault Allegation
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Expands Vaccine Eligibility; 26,666 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 119 new deaths and 1,514 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,666 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Expands Vaccine Eligibility; 26,666 Total SCV Cases
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
A year into the pandemic that’s infected 3.6 million Californians and killed nearly 55,000, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the Legislature and residents in his third State of the State address.
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair
This past year has provided CalArts with the opportunity to reimagine recruiting in higher education.
CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
COC Canyon Country Virtual Series to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry
Join College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus as it presents a virtual discussion on the impacts of chemistry - from cures and beyond.
COC Canyon Country Virtual Series to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry
Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review
On an annual basis, the Santa Clarita City Council adopts a legislative platform to outline its position on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority.
Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review
CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day interactions — such as learning, interacting with co-workers and socializing with friends and family — now take place through computer and phone screens.
CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of purposefully starting three brush fires in Castaic last month.
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
March 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a virtual study session Thursday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
March 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Study Session
L.A. County Provides Storm Safety Tips, Shelter Information
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management urged all residents in the Los Angeles County area to keep safe during the recent storm and offered helpful tips about how to do so. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority is also offering weather-activated shelters through March 12.
L.A. County Provides Storm Safety Tips, Shelter Information
COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
The 2021 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will be held virtually from March 25-27 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
City Council Unanimously Approves No Confidence Vote in L.A County DA
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a vote of no confidence in District Attorney George Gascón, citing recent policy changes from the D.A.’s office as having a detrimental impact on public safety.
City Council Unanimously Approves No Confidence Vote in L.A County DA
Early-Morning Valencia House Fire Quickly Doused
Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Early-Morning Valencia House Fire Quickly Doused
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
%d bloggers like this: