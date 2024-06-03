header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
| Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/frlOhBhqepk.

This meeting will include four Public Hearings for items VIII-A (Local Control and Accountability Plan), IX-A (William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the Hart District Teachers Association), IX-E (Proposed Grant of Easements to Southern California Edison For Electrical Purposes), and IX-G (Resolution No. 23/24-41 – Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial/Industrial Construction).

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found [here].

How to Address the Governing Board
If you wish to address the Board on an item within the Board’s subject matter jurisdiction that is not on the agenda, please submit a speaker card before the beginning of the First Public Comment Period. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak. Twenty minutes will be allotted during the first Public Comment Period. Additional time is set aside later in the meeting for any speaker that was not heard during the first Public Comment Period. To address the Board regarding an agenda item, please submit a speaker card before the agenda item is announced. PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

Hart SCAN
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting

June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway

SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway
Friday, May 31, 2024
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School (SCVi), the founding school for iLEAD, a tuition-free public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, has announced the launch of the new Aerospace Learning Pathway.
FULL STORY...

Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT

Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today joined Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, along with teachers, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates, to announce Assembly Bill (AB) 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, to ensure all students have a safe and supportive environment to learn regardless of gender identity. 
FULL STORY...

May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting

May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
Monday, May 20, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Dig Deep Theatre Brings ‘The Glass Menagerie’ to The MAIN
Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" will run for 8 performances at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, June 14, 15, 16 and June 21, 22, 23.
Dig Deep Theatre Brings ‘The Glass Menagerie’ to The MAIN
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assistance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the Bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
SCVNews.com