March 27
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses
| Friday, Mar 27, 2020
covid-19 exposure

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued two new orders for self-isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and diagnoses.

Designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect vulnerable individuals, and prevent the county’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed, the orders call for:

* Self-quarantine of anyone exposed to an individual diagnosed with or likely to have COVID-19.

* Self-isolation of anyone diagnosed with or showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 14 days of being in close contact with a person who had or was believed to have COVID-19.

These new orders ensure that individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and those who are told by a clinician they are presumed to be positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for a period of at least three days without symptoms, including being fever free without taking medicine, and seven days since symptoms started, whichever is longer.

Additionally, for COVID-19 exposure, those who have been in close contact with someone who is positive or presumed positive must quarantine themselves for 14 days from the last time they had contact with the ill person.

“It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. “Individuals covered by these Orders should still contact their providers to get advice if they feel their symptoms are worsening.”

There are key differences between self-quarantine and self-isolation. Here’s what the new orders mean for you:

 

Self-Quarantine Order (Exposed)

* Required for anyone exposed to a person diagnosed with or likely to have COVID-19.

* You must stay in quarantine for 14 days from the last time you had contact with the ill person.

* You cannot leave your place of quarantine for all 14 days.

* Only exception to leave quarantine is to receive medical care.

* If you develop even mild COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate at home and away from others.

 

Self-Isolation Order (Diagnosed)

* Required for anyone diagnosed with or showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 14 days of being in close contact with a person who had or was believed to have COVID-19.

* Self-isolation period must last at least 3 days without symptoms, including being fever free without taking medicine, and 7 days since symptoms started, whichever is longer.

* Notify anyone you’ve had close contact with while symptomatic to self-quarantine themselves.

* Only exception to leave self-isolation is to receive medical care.

 

Further information on steps to take to self-quarantine can be found here, and further information on steps to take to self-isolate can be found here.

Los Angeles County is relying on its residents to respect and follow these health orders without enforcement by peace officers out of caution for their own health and safety and that of the greater community. Residents’ cooperation with the health orders is critical as we work to flatten the curve and move beyond the pandemic. We’re in this together.
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
Objection Shut Down as House Passes $2 Trillion Virus Bill
The House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion legislative response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Friday, sending to President Donald Trump’s desk a measure giving checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.
Objection Shut Down as House Passes $2 Trillion Virus Bill
Dry Winter Plunges Much of California Into Drought
It's been a dry winter: Much of California remains in abnormally dry conditions and several regions in the northern half of the state are experiencing drought, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Dry Winter Plunges Much of California Into Drought
Pew Survey: Fears Over COVID-19 Escalating Quickly in US
Most Americans now consider the coronavirus a major threat to the collective health of the U.S. as an even larger majority sees the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as threatening to the economy, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.
Pew Survey: Fears Over COVID-19 Escalating Quickly in US
US Now the World Leader in COVID-19 Cases
The United States has surpassed China and Italy to become the world leader in COVID-19 cases with the highest number, according to health data released Thursday, and also recorded its highest single-day death toll since the novel coronavirus emerged.
US Now the World Leader in COVID-19 Cases
You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
When I read of someone 30 years younger than me telling about how long they’ve been going to the Saugus Café, I realize I’ve been eating at that café since I was a little over a year old. I celebrated my 70th birthday in January.
You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Dow Has First 3-Day Winning Streak Since February
MANHATTAN (CN) — Unfazed by historic unemployment numbers, Wall Street built on its rally for the third straight day.
Dow Has First 3-Day Winning Streak Since February
L.A. County-Funded Biotech Plans 10,000 Daily Drive-Thru Tests
As the COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 in the United States and 21,000 globally, Los Angeles County is poised as a potential leader investing in solutions to the pandemic.
L.A. County-Funded Biotech Plans 10,000 Daily Drive-Thru Tests
California Thursday: State Reports 3,006 cases, 65 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 3,006 confirmed cases.
California Thursday: State Reports 3,006 cases, 65 Deaths
County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
L.A. County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
L.A. County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV
County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.
1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
