March 24
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
Henry Mayo Blood Drive

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross​ and host two blood drives at the hospital’s Education Center.

The dates are as follows:
– April 1: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
– April 3: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Henry Mayo’s Education Center is located on the hospital campus at 23803 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, 91355.

For more information, including how to sign up for an appointment, please visit: https://www.henrymayo.com/news-updates/2020/march/henry-mayo-to-host-blood-drives-in-april/
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter

Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
FULL STORY...

Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations

Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses. Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only

Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:
FULL STORY...

Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress

Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
FULL STORY...
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins
COVID-19 "was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted," according to a new report from the CDC.
CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
The Valencia Industry Association (VIA) is holding a webinar, "Plan, Don't Panic," for business leaders trying to keep afloat during the outbreak.
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 2,102 confirmed cases.
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Minor from Lancaster Among Fatalities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 12 total in the Santa Clarita Valley - 7 in the city of Santa Clarita, and 5 in the uncorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch). Public Health has also confirmed three new deaths including a Lancaster resident under age 18.
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Minor from Lancaster Among Fatalities
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross​ and host two blood drives at the hospital's Education Center.
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
FDA approves a California company's device that measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave of economic pain washing over the stock markets and flooding Wall Street with uncertainty, small business owners are worried the next tsunami is headed toward Main Street.
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
In the Santa Clarita Valley this includes but is not necessarily limited to East Canyon, Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, Mentryville, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space, Newhall Pass Trailhead, Pico Canyon, Rice Canyon, Santa Clarita Woodlands Park and Whitney Canyon Park.
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
