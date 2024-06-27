Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager

Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. With a distinguished career in healthcare leadership and a passion for community health, Applin-Jones is poised to lead Kaiser Permanente’s efforts in delivering high-quality, affordable care in the region.

Applin-Jones joins the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City team with a wealth of experience from her roles in the Northern California and Northwest markets of Kaiser Permanente. Her recent achievements include the launch of the organization’s first Center for Black Health and Wellness, which has significantly advanced equity, inclusion, and diversity initiatives nationwide.

“As I take on this new role, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Santa Clarita community,” said Camille Applin-Jones. “I am committed to leading our dedicated team throughout the Santa Clarita Valley in providing exceptional care and furthering our mission of improving the health of our members and the community.”

Throughout her career, Applin-Jones has been instrumental in driving improvements in access to care, enhancing the member experience, and implementing innovative healthcare solutions. Her leadership has been pivotal in orchestrating organizational redesigns and pioneering digital care experiences.

“Camille Applin-Jones brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence to her role as Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Health Plan and Hospital operations of Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii. “Her strategic leadership, combined with her dedication to improving the health of our members and the communities we serve, will have a positive impact on our members in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Applin-Jones attributes her leadership abilities to the skills she developed during her military service. She is dedicated to applying these skills to foster a culture of excellence and compassion within Kaiser Permanente.

“At Kaiser Permanente Panorama City, our commitment to delivering exceptional health care is at the core of everything we do. As the Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff, I am thrilled to welcome Camille Applin-Jones to our leadership team,” said Dr. Stephen De Vita, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Area medical director and chief of staff. “Her innovative approach, coupled with her understanding of our community’s unique health challenges, will undoubtedly elevate our ability to provide compassionate, cutting-edge care. I am confident that Camille Applin-Jones’s leadership will inspire us to reach new heights in serving the well-being of our members and community,”

Kaiser Permanente members in Santa Clarita Valley have easy access to world-class health care in their community, including at one of 13 medical office buildings, one Target Clinic, an award-winning Kaiser Permanente hospital, and a Kaiser Permanente regional lab scheduled to open in 2025. Applin-Jones has oversight of both the Panorama City and the Antelope Valley service areas, which serve over 437,000 members.

# # #

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.7 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...