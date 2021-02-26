Henry Mayo to Host Events, Classes for National Nutrition Month

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host events and classes in March to celebrate National Nutrition Month.

Henry Mayo encourages all Santa Clarita residents to make healthy food choices.

National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education and information campaign conducted every March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

In celebration of National Nutrition Month, Henry Mayo is offering activities focused on the importance of nutrition and healthy eating. Events will include:

– Saturday, March 13: Westfield Valencia Town Center – On the Patios near The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

In honor of National Nutrition Month, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Community Education staff will be at the Westfield Valencia Mall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Visitors can spin a trivia wheel for a chance to win a prize, learn about free Community Education programs and ask questions of Henry Mayo experts to learn how to improve their health and the health of their families. Henry Mayo encourages community members to show their commitment to eating nutritious foods every day by signing a pledge banner.

– Henry Mayo’s Community Education Department will be offering nutrition classes that support healthy, whole-food eating, including “Fueling for Fitness,” “Plant Based Nutrition,” “Nutrition and Inflammation” and more.

More information can be found at henrymayo.com/classes, or by calling 661.200.2300.

ABOUT HENRY MAYO – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call 661.200.2000.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...