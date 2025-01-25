Hughes Fire 87% Contained, Flood Watch Issued for SCV

Here are the latest updates from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Weather
Flood watch is in effect from 4 PM Sunday, Jan.26 to 4 PM Monday, Jan.27 for Eaton, Palisades, Franklin, Hughes and Bridge Burn scars.
Rain is expected Saturday, Jan. 25, though Monday, Jan. 27 in Los Angeles. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.
For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.
Hughes Fire
Fire Size: 10,425 acres, 87% contained
Structures Threatened: 190
Structures Damaged: 0
Structures Destroyed: 0
Eaton Fire
Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 95% contained
Structures Threatened: 6,775
Structures Damaged: 1,073
Structures Destroyed: 9,418
Single Residences – 6,018
Multiple Residences – 96
Mixed Commercial / Residential – 5
Nonresidential Commerical Property – 153
Other Minor Structures – 3,146
Palisades Fire
Fire Size: 23,448 acres, 81% contained
Structures Threatened: 12,317
Structures Damaged: 1,000
Structures Destroyed: 6,821
Single Residences – 5,413
Multiple Residences – 138
Mixed Commercial / Residential – 3
Nonresidential Commerical Property – 159
Other Minor Structures – 1,108
Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.
Casualties
The LA County Medical Examiner has identified 18 victims of the confirmed 28 deaths as a result of the fires. The office continues investigating these deaths and additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.