Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors

Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.

The following statement was issued through the restaurant’s social media page:

We are so sorry to inform all of you, that due to the virus we have decided to close our doors until further notice. No to-go, no takeout, no Postmates.

We will be open until 2:00 p.m. today (Thursday, April 2) and CLOSED as of Friday, April 3.

Thank you for all your continued support through this tragic time in all of our lives. We really tried to make it work but it didn’t. We hope we get to see all of your smiling faces again soon.

Love,

The Halfway House Family