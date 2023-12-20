‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain

Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to inclement weather. The park closure maybe extended depending on weather conditions.

“Moderate-heavy rain is still expected across the region through at least Friday night,” according to a tweet posted Wednesday from the National Weather Service Los Angeles. “Drive carefully and avoid any flooded roads.”

According to the Six Flags social media post, tickets purchased for Wednesday will be honored through Dec. 31, 2023.

For more information regarding tickets, visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain or call Six Flags at (661) 255-4100.

