‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain

Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to inclement weather. e park closure maybe extended depending on weather conditions.
1892
- Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story
Linda Storli was elected president of the William S. Hart Union School Governing Board during its annual organizational meeting on Dec. 13.
The Sundance Institute has announced the 53 short films and the 40th Edition Celebration Screenings that will screen at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 18-28.
As the first significant storm of the winter season approaches, Los Angeles County is collaborating with agencies across the region to protect the public from flood danger and to capture as much stormwater as possible to become future drinking water.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
College of the Canyons participated in the 44th Colleen Riley Holiday Crossover Tournament hosted by Fullerton College Dec. 14-16 with the Lady Cougars basketball team coming home with a 2-1 record.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs Los Angeles County’s Department of Regional Planning to develop an ordinance that will regulate and prevent the overconcentration of battery energy storage sites in North County.
The California Highway Patrol is gearing up to launch its annual Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period. This additional enforcement initiative aims to enhance the safety of the public on California’s roads during the busy holiday travel period.
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarta Valley Water Agency vice president and longtime local, state and national water leader, the 2024/25 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship opportunity is now open for applications.
It's almost time to wrap up your holiday shopping, literally. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Saugus High School Centurion Band and Guard will be hosting their final gift wrapping booth of the season.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties in Southwest California.The flood watch is in effect from late Tuesday evening, Dec. 19 through late Thursday night, Dec. 21.
1970
- Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita are supporting Blue Star Ranch.
Santa Clarita-based L.A. Film Locations is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 23, at Brother’s Burgers Restaurant.
The Master's University men's basketball team rebounded from an emotional loss, defeating the Carroll College (MT) Saints 95-82 at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
California State University, Northridge is ranked the No. 1 college for diversity in the Western U.S. and No. 3 in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Top Colleges in the Western U.S for Diversity.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 24.
In November, Child & Family Center was recognized at the annual Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Breakfast and Awards Ceremony.
Just a few days ago on Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita officially turned 36-years-old.
The Department of Motor Vehicles is giving Californians the gift of time this holiday season – and all year round.
1929
- Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story
1839
- Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story
1902
- Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story
