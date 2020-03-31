Island Pacific to Distribute Food Essentials to Elderly, Recently Unemployed

The Filipino-American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving the communities in California, including Santa Clarita, is making every effort to help out at risk communities in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose driven focus of the Island Pacific company has partnered with Pilipino Workers Center (PWC), as part of their Care Box Program to distribute food essentials.

PWC is committed to serving our Filipinx and immigrant community during this time of crisis – elderly folks, parents with young children, workers who have recently lost their jobs and other members of our community who most feel the economic and physical effects of COVID-19. In partnership with Island Pacific Seafood Market, Free Care Boxes will provide food and other essentials to families in current need.

Care boxes will also be dropped off to applicants who signed up for the PWC Care Boxes through the PWC website that have gone through appropriate intake/screening process. Boxes will also be allocated to out of state human trafficking survivors as far as New Mexico, North Dakota, Hawaii, Florida, Nevada, Wyoming and more.

San Miguel Foods, one of the largest food companies in Asia, has also done their part to be of aid to our Filam communities in need at this time. The corporation has sent more than enough canned meat like corned beef to secure the needs of the Fil-Am community for several months during this time.

Socially responsible companies like San Miguel Foods, under the leadership of its President and CEO Ramon S. Ang, exemplify putting people before profit by not only donating to the care box program in partnership with Island Pacific but also in even lowering their price at the grocery stores to make sure that retailers pass the savings on to the community. Keeping in mind the socially responsible companies are worthy of praise and recognition particularly during a period when some businesses have taken advantage of the strong demand for basic commodities.

Island Pacific Supermarket, in the interest of lessening traffic at the store is launching their e-commerce platform next week on www.show.islandpacificmarket.com to keep people safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Online shopping will be available for customers in the Santa Clarita and Cerritos locations of Island Pacific Supermarket.