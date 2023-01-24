Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball

Jacob Kowes, a 6-2 senior first baseman at Ripon Christian High School in Central California, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play his collegiate baseball at The Master’s University.

Kowes hit .391 his junior year with the Knights, adding a home run, a team-high 31 RBI and co-team high of 36 base hits. A two-sport athlete (football), Kowes added 11 doubles and two triples for a .586 slugging percentage and OPS of 1.033.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Jacob Kowes of Ripon Christian high school has chosen to attend The Master’s University,” said Head Coach Monte Brooks. “Jacob has a heart’s desire to grow in his Christian faith, earn his degree in business agriculture, and to manifest his God-given talent in the baseball program. He brings a powerful presence offensively and exhibits leadership and intelligence on and off the field. JK will be a valuable commodity to The Master’s University.”

It was not a difficult decision for Kowes.

“For me this choice was simple, there was no program or school that would grow me more as a man of God or an athlete,” Kowes said. “The coaches are excellent and so are the professors, and I look forward to a Christ centered education at The Masters University.”

Jacob won’t be the first Kowes to attend The Master’s.

“Additionally exciting is the fact that this is a family affair,” Brooks said. “His dad and his older brother attended TMU and his older sister is currently enrolled here.”

For more information visit TMU Sports.

