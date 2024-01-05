Jan. 12: ‘Transcedence: Breaking Boundries’ at First Floor Gallery

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarit, CA 91355.

This showcase will run from Jan. 12 through March 6, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Jan. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Curated with the intent to push beyond the expected, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” showcases a diverse range of artwork by artists from Santa Clarita and Greater Los Angeles. Each piece serves as a narrative about overcoming and redefining the constructs that confine society’s norms and perceptions. This exhibition aims to question, transform and lead the public into introspective dialogue. These works collectively beckon viewers to embrace new perspectives from the deeply personal to the widely societal.

Please join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the original pieces on Friday, Janu. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery. Enjoy light refreshments and live music throughout the evening.

The exhibiting artists include Andrea Abler, Ashleigh Abram, Bahram Kafai, Dale Voelker, Daryl Bibicoff, Elizabeth Souza, Jennie E. Park, Jennifer Van, Jodie Riley, Jose Trejo Maya, Kacie Lyn Martinize, Larry Richardson, Mark Foster, Mikey Nott, Morgan Grimes, Neil Rivas, Nicole Rose Gelormino, Norm Ellis, Renee Victor, Sandy Lajer, Siqi ‘Frances’ Fan and Yuang Li.

To learn more about “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santaclarita.gov.

