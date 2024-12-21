header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
| Friday, Dec 20, 2024
Influenceher jan

Start the new year off with a InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Kindred Spirits, 24510 Town Center Drive Valencia, CA 91355.

Join this event to explore mutual mentorship, a dynamic approach that empowers both mentors and mentees to grow together.

Led by panel featuring Joelle Beigel, Kiara Brown, Andrea Carpenter, Janine Fairall and Heidi Kemph, this session dives into the unique collaboration between seasoned leaders and emerging women professionals. Learn how mentorship fosters shared growth, builds skills and creates opportunities for success.

Also it will be discussed how to build a ‘tribe’ a supportive network of advisors, peers and mentors to uplift and inspire every step of the journey. It’s more than networking, its about cultivating lasting, enriching relationships for personal and career growth.

Whether a mentor, mentee or both this event will provide practical strategies to form meaningful connections and create a tribe.

Its $35 for members and $50 for non members.

For more information and to register for the event visit the SCV Chamber website.

Influenceher
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
12-20-2024 Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
12-20-2024 Realtors Host Annual Holiday ‘Breakfast with Santa’ in Valencia
12-18-2024 Princess Cruises Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining, Premium Cruising
12-18-2024 Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Business, Nonprofit Grants
12-17-2024 FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic individuals with a passion for swimming, exceptional customer service and community engagement to join the lifeguard team.
Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Jan. 1: California State Parks First Day Hikes
California State Parks is calling all outdoor enthusiasts to step into the new year with a breath of fresh air. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Parks will host its highly anticipated First Day Hikes, offering over 90 guided hikes at more than 70 of California’s most iconic and breathtaking parks.
Jan. 1: California State Parks First Day Hikes
Dec. 21: Residential No Burn Day in Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Saturday, Dec. 21, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 21: Residential No Burn Day in Santa Clarita Valley
Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to avoid consuming or feeding to their pets raw milk due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows.
Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is hosting a call for vendors for its return April 12 and 13, 2025.
Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications
Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents to remain vigilant as the holidays approach and to use the preventive tools available to protect the county’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.
Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season
Jan. 18: Zonta Lifeforward Workshop ‘All About Communication’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free Lifeforward workshop "All About Communication" on Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway. Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 18: Zonta Lifeforward Workshop ‘All About Communication’
Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
Start the new year off with a InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Kindred Spirits, 24510 Town Center Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
CalArtians Among Sundance 2025 Lineup
The Sundance Institute has unveiled the eagerly anticipated program for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the country’s premier stage for independent cinema.
CalArtians Among Sundance 2025 Lineup
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Every year at my Foster Youth Holiday Party, it seems like the presents and kids’ smiles get bigger and bigger!
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach
Annett Davis, the head coach of both the women's volleyball team and the beach volleyball team at The Masters University, has decided to step down as the head coach of the women's indoor volleyball team.
TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach
West Ranch High’s Naomi Kim Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Naomi Kim, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the Congressional Award’s highest award: The Gold Medal.
West Ranch High’s Naomi Kim Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift
As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road. To keep travelers safe throughout the busy holiday season, the CHP is initiating the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists.
Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift
Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Valencia Branch of Santa Clarita Public Library Closed for Renovation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that renovations are coming to the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch. The Valencia Branch will be temporarily closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, for a flooring renovation project.
Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Valencia Branch of Santa Clarita Public Library Closed for Renovation
Matias Castro, Golden Valley High Grad, Named 2025 YoungArts Winner
Matias Castro a graduate of Golden Valley High School, three-time participant in the William S. Hart Union High School District Honor Band and current first-year student at University of Southern California, Thornton School of Music has been named a 2025 YoungArts winner with distinction in Jazz Alto Saxophone, the highest honor of the organization.
Matias Castro, Golden Valley High Grad, Named 2025 YoungArts Winner
Realtors Host Annual Holiday ‘Breakfast with Santa’ in Valencia
There was no gold, frankincense or the anointing oil myrrh, but the hot sausage, pancakes and special gifts offered at the recent “Breakfast with Santa” held in Valencia were treats for dozens of children and their parents. It was a reminder of the meaning of this special holiday season.
Realtors Host Annual Holiday ‘Breakfast with Santa’ in Valencia
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Yes I Can Honors Remo Inc., Migrate Sound
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, presented certificates of recognition to Remo Inc. and Migrate Sound for the commitment to creating career opportunities for neurodiverse talent.
Yes I Can Honors Remo Inc., Migrate Sound
The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves
The MAIN and Outpost Media has announced the premiere of The Wolves, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, thru Sunday, Jan. 26, at the MAIN located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves
COC Board of Trustees Swears in New Members
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, received recognitions for service and set its 2025 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
COC Board of Trustees Swears in New Members
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Reflecting on this past year, there are so many things to be thankful for. Whether it is our health, happiness or the ability to live in a community as special as ours, I believe many of our residents would agree that Santa Clarita is a place where wonderful memories have been made and a unique place to call home.
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy library will host a homeschool information meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
SCVNews.com