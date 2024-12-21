Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship

Start the new year off with a InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Kindred Spirits, 24510 Town Center Drive Valencia, CA 91355.

Join this event to explore mutual mentorship, a dynamic approach that empowers both mentors and mentees to grow together.

Led by panel featuring Joelle Beigel, Kiara Brown, Andrea Carpenter, Janine Fairall and Heidi Kemph, this session dives into the unique collaboration between seasoned leaders and emerging women professionals. Learn how mentorship fosters shared growth, builds skills and creates opportunities for success.

Also it will be discussed how to build a ‘tribe’ a supportive network of advisors, peers and mentors to uplift and inspire every step of the journey. It’s more than networking, its about cultivating lasting, enriching relationships for personal and career growth.

Whether a mentor, mentee or both this event will provide practical strategies to form meaningful connections and create a tribe.

Its $35 for members and $50 for non members.

For more information and to register for the event visit the SCV Chamber website.

