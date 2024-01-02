scv chamber mixer

Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the SCV business community to start the new year off with a business networking mixer at Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center for the chamber’s first Business After Hours Mixer of 2024.

Mix and mingle with other Santa Clarita Valley leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center, 25834 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Tickets: Members $15, nonmembers $30.

For reservations visit SCV Chamber Business After Hours.

