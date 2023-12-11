Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its annual 2024 Employment Law Update is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18, at College of the Canyons University Center. The Chamber has the pleasure of welcoming back Brian Koegle from Greenspoon Marder LLP, as he sheds light on the legal matters which will be most pertinent to businesses in 2024.

“We are excited to partner with Greenspoon Marder LLP once again to bring the only comprehensive employment law update for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This annual program is vital for every business in our community to equip themselves with the knowledge to steer clear of the legal pitfalls that can be a detriment to their business.”

Doing business in California is a constant challenge, but making sure every business is updated on the extensive litany of rules and regulations which change every year, as well as best practices to comply with them, is crucial for any business leader. The update will provide vital information to all businesses, large and small.

“We are always excited to partner with the SCV Chamber of Commerce for this event,” said Brian Koegle, partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP. “Navigating the extensive maze of regulations is an ongoing challenge for California businesses and I am excited to help simplify these requirements to aid business leaders.”

Some of the topics Koegle will discuss will be:

– Wage and hour update, including new minimum wage and minimum salary requirements;

– Expansion of paid sick leave for California employers;

– Review of leaves of absence, including expanded coverage for reproductive loss;

– Non-compete agreements for employees;

– Review of recent court decisions impacting California employers;

– New regulations involving employees cannabis use; and

– Mandatory workplace violence prevention plans

“Starting the year being fully informed of the new rules and regulations is one of the best things your business can do to prepare for the new year regardless of size or composition. We encourage everyone to get your tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing this most important update.” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of the SCV Chamber.

2024 Employment Law Update will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at the College of the Canyons University Center. Tickets are available online at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab. Registration will open at 3 p.m. with the program starting promptly at 3:30 p.m. A networking reception will follow the program. For any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

California businesses face increasing demands to comply with labor laws. The SCV Chamber is now taking preorders for 2024 California and Federal Employment posters, available in English and Spanish. Every California employer must display a current poster at each company facility. Severe fines and penalties are assessed if a business does not display a current poster. SCV Chamber members receive special discounts. Posters can be ordered by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

