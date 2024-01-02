Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon

The Valley Industry Association will host the 2024 Update Santa Clarita luncheon with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

The city of Santa Clarita has always been keenly focused on attracting businesses, promoting tourism and enhancing the overall economic landscape of the Santa Clarita Valley. A steadfast advocate for its businesses and residents, the city is committed to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, while supporting initiatives that promote economic growth and social well-being. Through a variety of strategic partnerships, the city of Santa Clarita continues to bolster local businesses, providing them with the tools and resources they need to grow and prosper.

VIA invites you to hear updates from Smyth, along with what can be expected as 2024 progresses.

Please bring your questions.

Friday, Jan, 19 – 11:45 a.m.

Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258,

Valencia, CA 91355

Reservations are Required.

Members and Sponsored Guests: $45.

Non-members: $55.

Lunch will be served.

Please reserve no later than Friday, Jan. 12.

To RSVP visit 2024 Update Santa Clarita.

For more information about VIA visit via.org.

