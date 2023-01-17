header image

1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Jan. 25: COC 2023 Low Observable Program Info Session Set
| Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
coc stealth program

College of the Canyons will hold an online information session for individuals interested enrolling in the Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Application program from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Held in partnership with Northrop Grumman, the 17-week program will train students on how to apply special coating to aircraft, missiles and other defense systems that allows them to operate undetected.

COC is the only community college in the state to offer a Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Application Program.

“Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the upcoming informational session to learn more about the program, requirements, and how they can begin an exciting career in this high demand occupation with upward mobility,” said John Milburn, interim vice president of workforce and economic advancement at the college.

Students enrolled in the online program will learn from subject matter experts about low observable fundamentals and proper application techniques.

A portion of the 170-hour course will include use of an on-site and in-person virtual simulator.

In order to participate, participants must meet the following minimum requirements:

— High school diploma or GED

— Must pass CASAS tests for Math and English

— Background check

— Must be able to use a virtual system for training

In order to seek employment, participants must meet the following requirements:

— Must pass respirator physical

— Must meet medical requirements to travel overseas

— Must be able to lift 60 lbs.

— Participants must be eligible to obtain and maintain security clearances (DoD Secret Level)

— Willingness to deploy overseas for extended periods of time (up to 90 days or more)

For more information about the program and to register for the information session, click here.

Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
