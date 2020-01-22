Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake

Castaic Union School District, in partnership with the Castaic Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, will be hosting a “Be Kind to Your Community” event at Castaic Lake (lower lake), Saturday, Jan. 25, and the entire community is invited.

Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.am. All supplies, trash pickers, and bags will be provided. Donuts and coffee will be served. Lunch will also be provided at 11:00 a.m. courtesy of the Friends of Castaic Lake.

Everyone who participates (must sign in) will be entered into a Disneyland ticket raffle.

Castaic Lake Lagoon (lower lake) is located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive

Parking is free. For more information, read flier below.

About Castaic Union School District: Serving nearly 2,200 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four award-winning schools, providing children with a creative and collaborative learning environment supported by a safe and nurturing atmosphere that creates lifelong learners and empowers them to be critical thinkers in a global community. For more information, please visit the Castaic Union School District website. You may also follow the District on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

