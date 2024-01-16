Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer

|
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
1926
- Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story
]
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony recently took place, with California State University, Northridge students playing a key role in the ceremony.
The Master's University men's basketball lost a double-digit lead as the Arizona Christian Firestorm came from behind to defeat the Mustangs 75-76 Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
VALLEY GLEN — College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 80-69 road result at L.A. Valley College during Wednesday night's Western State Conference, South Division opener.
VALLEY GLEN — Aaliyah Garcia poured in 22 points and Jade Sims added 17 more, as the freshman duo helped College of the Canyons pick up a 68-63 road win over L.A. Valley College in the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Wednesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced the first district-wide talent show for all students, teachers and administrators from all grades in the William S. Hart Union High School District will be held at Castaic High School’s Performing Art Center on March 15-16.
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Thursday, Jan. 18, with public session beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four different local restaurants.
In October 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, CA, leading to the rescue of over 200 cats and dogs.
1875
- Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story
]
1988
- One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes
]
1847
- Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita will offer a Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic this spring open to children and teens ages 8-14.
