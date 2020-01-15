[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
| Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020

Jim PottsThe Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at their next luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:45 a.m., as they discuss the Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace.

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.

The Association will host Jim Potts, CEO, Potts & Associates, as the keynote speaker.

Jim Potts BookJim has been an outspoken patriot regarding domestic terrorism and has spoken in front of political groups, business associations, community based organizations, schools, businesses, and has conducted active shooter training for thousands of individuals both in and out of the workplace. Did you know approximately 49% of all Active Shooters involve the workplace?﻿

The published author of several books, Jim brings a wealth of information to business and the workplace.

He has been featured in newspapers and radio and currently has his own radio show on Sundays at 3 pm on LA Talk Radio. On his show, Jim continues to provide domestic terrorism safety tips for in and out of the workplace.

Please join us as Jim offers statistical information as well as safety tips for the workplace and in your private lives.

Please RSVP no later than Thursday, Jan. 23rd.
VIA Members: $50
Non Member: $65

Click here to RSVP.

“No shows” or cancellations made less than 24 hours in advance will be billed.

Note: Attendees without reservations will be assessed an additional $10.00 fee for the luncheon.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-14-2020 Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
01-14-2020 Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
01-14-2020 Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
01-13-2020 FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
01-10-2020 Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at their next luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:45 a.m., as they discuss the Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace.
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
As of Friday, Jan. 10, paramedics identifying severe stroke symptoms in patients they are transporting in the northeastern San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley can now head straight to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
The L.A. Clippers earned a franchise-record five awards at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards, as recently announced by the NBA league office. T
NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High
Santa Clarita first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Tuesday after a child was struck near Sierra Vista Junior High School.
Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
With ongoing development comes increased traffic across Santa Clarita roads. The City Council will discuss Tuesday an investment of $130,000 toward the design of circulation improvements.
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
There is something special about the atmosphere at high school sporting events.
Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
%d bloggers like this: