Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’

The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at their next luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:45 a.m., as they discuss the Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace.
The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.
The Association will host Jim Potts, CEO, Potts & Associates, as the keynote speaker.
Jim has been an outspoken patriot regarding domestic terrorism and has spoken in front of political groups, business associations, community based organizations, schools, businesses, and has conducted active shooter training for thousands of individuals both in and out of the workplace. Did you know approximately 49% of all Active Shooters involve the workplace?
The published author of several books, Jim brings a wealth of information to business and the workplace.
He has been featured in newspapers and radio and currently has his own radio show on Sundays at 3 pm on LA Talk Radio. On his show, Jim continues to provide domestic terrorism safety tips for in and out of the workplace.
Please join us as Jim offers statistical information as well as safety tips for the workplace and in your private lives.
Please RSVP no later than Thursday, Jan. 23rd.
VIA Members: $50
Non Member: $65
As of Friday, Jan. 10, paramedics identifying severe stroke symptoms in patients they are transporting in the northeastern San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley can now head straight to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
