Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’

The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at their next luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:45 a.m., as they discuss the Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace.

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.

The Association will host Jim Potts, CEO, Potts & Associates, as the keynote speaker.

Jim has been an outspoken patriot regarding domestic terrorism and has spoken in front of political groups, business associations, community based organizations, schools, businesses, and has conducted active shooter training for thousands of individuals both in and out of the workplace. Did you know approximately 49% of all Active Shooters involve the workplace?﻿

The published author of several books, Jim brings a wealth of information to business and the workplace.

He has been featured in newspapers and radio and currently has his own radio show on Sundays at 3 pm on LA Talk Radio. On his show, Jim continues to provide domestic terrorism safety tips for in and out of the workplace.

Please join us as Jim offers statistical information as well as safety tips for the workplace and in your private lives.

Please RSVP no later than Thursday, Jan. 23rd.

VIA Members: $50

Non Member: $65

Click here to RSVP.

“No shows” or cancellations made less than 24 hours in advance will be billed.

Note: Attendees without reservations will be assessed an additional $10.00 fee for the luncheon.