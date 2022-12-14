Jan. 3: Cal Competes Tax Credit Second Application Period Begins

The second application period for the Cal Competes Tax Credit will begin on Jan. 3rd, 2023. This is a state income tax credit supporting growth of high quality jobs in California, available to businesses who want to come to, stay in, or grow in the state.

Through a two-phase process, businesses apply and compete for this credit during three application periods each fiscal year.

There are $120 million in tax credits available during the upcoming application periods for businesses that are expanding and adding quality, full-time jobs in California that might not otherwise be created by the business or any other business.

Companies can access online applications for the 2022-2023 fiscal year on the website.

Businesses interested in applying can register to view a live webinar explaining the application process. An application guide, Frequently Asked Questions, program regulations, and webinar recordings are available here.

Upcoming Webinar Schedule:

January 4th, 2023 9:30 a.m Details and Registration

January 12th, 2023 3 p.m. Details and Registration

January 17th, 2023 11 a.m. Details and Registration

