Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’

ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, “Annie” from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The show’s performances will be:
Thursday, Jan. 30, 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts. In an ongoing quest to track-down her parents, Annie foils the maniacal orphanage caretaker Miss Hannigan and finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Within the depths of the great depression in 1930’s New York and discover why millions of people think this musical is a big ray of sunshine. Classic songs include “Maybe”, “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow”.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit the ESCAPE website.
