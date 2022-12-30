Jan. 7: In-person Landscape, Gardening Class, Proper Pruning

Enjoy this hands-on class in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Conservatory Garden. With amazing views of the SCV, you’ll take pruners in hand while our instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. This free in-person landscape and gardening class, Proper Pruning, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.

“We are excited to be offering a couple of our landscape and gardening classes in person for 2023,” said Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos. “We will still have most classes online, but in-person interaction was still necessary for several classes like proper pruning. I recommend that anyone interested in gardening or landscaping check out new revamped class offerings on our website.”

The class is designed to help SCV residents learn techniques and tips on pruning roses for maximum growth in the spring. Register to learn more from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman.

“Learn the when, where, and how of plant pruning,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “The class will cover basic pruning principles and discuss specific types of plants like roses and fruit trees.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event.

To register for the Proper Pruning landscape and gardening class, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the SCV. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

