Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 30
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Jan. 7: In-person Landscape, Gardening Class, Proper Pruning
| Friday, Dec 30, 2022
pruning

Enjoy this hands-on class in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Conservatory Garden. With amazing views of the SCV, you’ll take pruners in hand while our instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. This free in-person landscape and gardening class, Proper Pruning, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.

“We are excited to be offering a couple of our landscape and gardening classes in person for 2023,” said Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos. “We will still have most classes online, but in-person interaction was still necessary for several classes like proper pruning. I recommend that anyone interested in gardening or landscaping check out new revamped class offerings on our website.”

The class is designed to help SCV residents learn techniques and tips on pruning roses for maximum growth in the spring. Register to learn more from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman.

“Learn the when, where, and how of plant pruning,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “The class will cover basic pruning principles and discuss specific types of plants like roses and fruit trees.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event.

To register for the Proper Pruning landscape and gardening class, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the SCV. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

Jan. 7: In-person Landscape, Gardening Class, Proper Pruning
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Test, Mask, Stay Home When Sick
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 28 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,410 new cases countywide and 116 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Test, Mask, Stay Home When Sick
Feb. 5-10: feedSCV’s Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week
Join feedSCV the week of Feb. 5 - 10, for feedSCV's inaugural SCV Restaurant Week.
Feb. 5-10: feedSCV’s Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week
Feb. 26: Soup for the Soul Benefits Bridge to Home
Soup for the Soul celebrates 25 years of Bridge to Home's mission of help, hope and change. The live fundraising event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Feb. 26: Soup for the Soul Benefits Bridge to Home
WBB: 18-1 Second Half Run Sends CSUN Past Cal Poly 65-55
An 18-1 second-half run propelled California State University, Northridge past Cal Poly 65-55 in the Big West women's basketball opener for both teams Thursday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
WBB: 18-1 Second Half Run Sends CSUN Past Cal Poly 65-55
Jan. 2: Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include: Santa Clarita Valley – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Mount Wilson – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Jan. 2: Cold Weather Alert for SCV
Jan. 15: The Edwards Twins at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the 1970s and 1980s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards.
Jan. 15: The Edwards Twins at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Metro Offers Free Service on Buses, Light Rail on NYE
If you are headed out of the Santa Clarita Valley for New Year's Eve celebrations Metro will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and light rail lines on Saturday Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day to help everyone travel safely.
Metro Offers Free Service on Buses, Light Rail on NYE
Wet Weather Expected in SCV for Saturday, Also in New Year
The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain across Southern California, including the Santa Clarita valley on Saturday, with another dose of rain expected to hit the region early next week.
Wet Weather Expected in SCV for Saturday, Also in New Year
Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022
As we close out 2022, I’m inspired to reflect on the efforts I've made to strengthen Los Angeles County. But, making meaningful investments and improvements in the future of our neighborhoods cannot be done alone.
Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022
Economic Opportunity Microbusiness Grants Available in 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will offer grants to small and microbusinesses (less than $2 million in revenue) and non-profits (less than $5 million in revenue) impacted by COVID-19. Grants are available for financial relief to support post-pandemic recovery.
Economic Opportunity Microbusiness Grants Available in 2023
Bridge to Home Seeks Year-end Donations
Bridge To Home, celebrating 25 years of helping the homeless in the Santa Clarita Valley, is asking for year end donations.
Bridge to Home Seeks Year-end Donations
SCV Sheriff’s OHV Enforcement Team Test EV Dirt Bikes
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies with the Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team are currently testing out the feasibility of new electric dirt bikes in the city of Santa Clarita.
SCV Sheriff’s OHV Enforcement Team Test EV Dirt Bikes
Jan. 15: Learn About Tarantulas at Placerita Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present a Community Nature Education Series lecture on tarantulas on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.
Jan. 15: Learn About Tarantulas at Placerita Nature Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
SCV Water has renewed its District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance for the next three years.
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Heading into 2023, Californians will see historic new laws take effect that range from tackling climate change to protecting workers’ pay and women’s right to reproductive health care. 
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three additional deaths and 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,968 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
 The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
(CN) – A federal judge handed California another win Wednesday in the state's long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over federal transit money.
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Caltrans has issued a construction advisory for Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley.
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
