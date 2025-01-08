Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning

The National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Jimmy Carter isn’t recognized as an official federal holiday, however, some organizations and businesses will be closed by the day of observance.

The tradition began with a one-day government shutdown following Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865.

Following Carter’s death Dec. 29, President Joe Biden declared a National Day of Mourning honoring the humanitarian leader on Thursday Jan. 9, the day of Carter’s funeral in Washington, D.C.

Closed on Jan. 9:

The United States Postal Service will halt operations for the national day of observance.

All federal employees should be given the day off except for those most important to the country’s “national security, defense, or other public need,” according to Biden’s announcement.

The ruling also applies to all U.S. courts, including the Supreme Court.

In Los Angeles all non-emergency and nonessential Los Angeles County offices, agencies and entities will be closed on Thursday.

