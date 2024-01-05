January 2024: This Month at TMU

The Master’s University has released the lineup of upcoming events for January. More information can be found in the links below.

Jan. 10-12: Truth & Life Conference

The Truth & Life Conference takes place at TMU every January. This year’s speakers are Drs. John MacArthur, Abner Chou, and Ken Ham. Due to capacity constraints, this year’s conference will not be open to the general public. However, we encourage you to livestream each session at masters.edu/live. For the latest information on Truth & Life, visit masters.edu/truth-and-life.

Jan. 13: Winter 5K

Since 2011, The Master’s University Winter 5K has been a favorite among runners thanks to the welcoming atmosphere, scenic course, and community partnerships. Join us at 9 a.m. on Pete Reese Field for what promises to be a fun event for the entire family. Register today at masters.edu/winter-5k-2024.

Jan. 26-27: Puccini: Gianni Schicchi

TMU Opera will stage Puccini’s beloved one-act comedy about how a local upstart defeats a scheming and vengeful aristocratic family in 13th-century Florence. (Sung in English translation.) Get tickets at masters.edu/music-events.

For more information on upcoming events at The Master’s University, visit masters.edu/events.

For a full athletic schedule, visit gomustangs.com/calendar.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...