header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
| Monday, Dec 9, 2024

jason gibbsThe holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike. For many local families, taking a stroll through neighborhoods to enjoy the brilliant and festive displays has become a cherished tradition. If you’re looking to create lasting memories this season with your loved ones, there are numerous opportunities to discover holiday magic right here in Santa Clarita.

If you’re eager to explore what our city has to offer when it comes to holiday lights without the hassle of navigating busy streets on your own, the Holiday Light Tour has become a highly anticipated event and an annual favorite for many. From Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15, you will have the opportunity to hop aboard the Santa Clarita Trolley, bundled up in your warmest winter wear to gaze upon some of the brightest and most vibrant holiday lights you’ve ever seen.

Tours will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m., departing from the McBean Regional Transit Center, 24375 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 with food trucks in attendance serving festive holiday sweets, warm treats and hot cocoa. Tickets for the Holiday Light Tour are $3.00 per person, or instead, you can donate a toiletry item to the SCV Food Pantry, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, men’s deodorant, baby wipes, bar soap and disposable razors. There will be multiple photo opportunities featuring the big man in red himself, perfect for last-minute holiday cards, so dress up in your ugliest Christmas sweater or favorite holiday outfit to make the most of these incredible photo opportunities.

How do free Santa Clarita Transit rides for a year sound? Something new this year that I am excited to announce is a raffle that participants can enter on each of the three nights of the Holiday Light Tour, and on the final night, a winner will be drawn. One lucky winner will be able to board Santa Clarita Transit every day for free in 2025. For those looking to experience the magic of the holiday season in a truly unique way, the Holiday Light Tour can be your new family tradition. Admiring the twinkling lights from the comfort of the warm Trolley with hot cocoa in hand offers an unforgettable opportunity to see Santa Clarita at its brightest—and most festive.

Don’t forget about the amazing holiday lights and Instagram-worthy décor in Old Town Newhall. If you’re trying to finish up that last-minute shopping, but also want to absorb the feeling of the holidays, historic Old Town Newhall is the place to be. Not only does it offer a perfect blend of unique shops, one-of-a-kind boutiques and decadent restaurants, it is also the ideal place to find meaningful gifts while soaking up the holiday atmosphere. Since we flipped the switch at Light Up Main Street during the Tree Lighting Ceremony, which illuminated the giant Christmas tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, along with tens of thousands of lights throughout Old Town Newhall, it has become a winter wonderland, where you can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the season.

Strolling down Main Street, you’ll discover a variety of locally-owned small businesses offering everything from handmade jewelry and artisanal crafts, to vintage finds and home décor. Supporting our local businesses not only helps our city’s economy and creates jobs, but also provides you with special gifts that your loved ones will cherish. After your shopping spree, treat yourself to delicious treats at one of the many restaurants in Old Town Newhall that will tie a bow on the perfect holiday outing.

For that extra dose of holiday cheer this year, make sure to mark your calendars for the Holiday Light Tour to explore the dazzling lights in Santa Clarita and then take in the sparkle in Old Town Newhall while you shop local, creating unforgettable memories. To find out more about the Holiday Light Tour, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com and to learn more about our local businesses and our larger Shop Local, Eat Local campaign, visit ThinkSantaClarita.com.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour

Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Safe Travels and Happy Holidays

Ken Striplin | Safe Travels and Happy Holidays
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
Here in Santa Clarita, keeping our streets in top condition is a priority and our Street Maintenance teams are dedicated to making that happen every day.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
As I pick up the gavel and assume my role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for this next year, I look ahead with determination and hope for what we will accomplish.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube

Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland!

Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland!
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
When my kids were young, one of their favorite games was Candyland.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
Red Flag Warning Issued for L.A. County Communities
With widespread critical fire weather conditions prompting a Red Flag Warning across Southern California Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 11, the county of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
Red Flag Warning Issued for L.A. County Communities
Dec. 11: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Dec. 11: Hart Board Regular Meeting
Introducing ‘Santa Clarita Voices’: City’s Official Podcast
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Introducing ‘Santa Clarita Voices’: City’s Official Podcast
Mustangs Bitten by Bobcats
The Master's University men's basketball team traveled to Merced on Thursday, Dec. 5, but came away with a loss to the UC Merced Bobcats 76-60.
Mustangs Bitten by Bobcats
Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show Saturdays and Sundays at the TAADAA Art Gallery, starting Sunday, Jan. 19, thru Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Season Ends in Iowa
The season came to an end for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they lost their second match of pool play 18-25, 13-25, 21-25 to No. 13-seed Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) Thursday, Dec. 5 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Season Ends in Iowa
COC Men’s Soccer Features Five Players on All-Conference Team
College of the Canyons men's soccer featured five players named to the All-Western State Conference, South Division team for the 2024 season.
COC Men’s Soccer Features Five Players on All-Conference Team
County Seeks to Lease Space for Regional Assessor’s Office
The county of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office Real Estate Division is requesting information for available space to lease to the county in the Santa Clarita Valley area.
County Seeks to Lease Space for Regional Assessor’s Office
Martinez Named Offensive Player of the Year as Cougars Earn 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons women's soccer had 10 players receive All-Western State Conference, South Division accolades, with Offensive Player of the Year honors going to Victoria Martinez.
Martinez Named Offensive Player of the Year as Cougars Earn 10 All-WSC Selections
Ken Striplin | Safe Travels and Happy Holidays
Here in Santa Clarita, keeping our streets in top condition is a priority and our Street Maintenance teams are dedicated to making that happen every day.
Ken Striplin | Safe Travels and Happy Holidays
Dec. 13: Spooky Holiday Movie Night Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will offer a free, frightfully festive Holiday Movie Night featuring "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on Friday, Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 13: Spooky Holiday Movie Night Newhall Community Center
SCV Water Achieves Water-Wise Landscapes Milestone
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced a milestone in its ongoing efforts to conserve water and promote sustainable landscaping practices in the community.
SCV Water Achieves Water-Wise Landscapes Milestone
Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15.
Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart (57) marries actress Winifred Westover (23) [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As I pick up the gavel and assume my role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for this next year, I look ahead with determination and hope for what we will accomplish.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts
Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council
A special reorganization meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council
Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.
Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
SCVNews.com