Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour

The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike. For many local families, taking a stroll through neighborhoods to enjoy the brilliant and festive displays has become a cherished tradition. If you’re looking to create lasting memories this season with your loved ones, there are numerous opportunities to discover holiday magic right here in Santa Clarita.

If you’re eager to explore what our city has to offer when it comes to holiday lights without the hassle of navigating busy streets on your own, the Holiday Light Tour has become a highly anticipated event and an annual favorite for many. From Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15, you will have the opportunity to hop aboard the Santa Clarita Trolley, bundled up in your warmest winter wear to gaze upon some of the brightest and most vibrant holiday lights you’ve ever seen.

Tours will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m., departing from the McBean Regional Transit Center, 24375 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 with food trucks in attendance serving festive holiday sweets, warm treats and hot cocoa. Tickets for the Holiday Light Tour are $3.00 per person, or instead, you can donate a toiletry item to the SCV Food Pantry, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, men’s deodorant, baby wipes, bar soap and disposable razors. There will be multiple photo opportunities featuring the big man in red himself, perfect for last-minute holiday cards, so dress up in your ugliest Christmas sweater or favorite holiday outfit to make the most of these incredible photo opportunities.

How do free Santa Clarita Transit rides for a year sound? Something new this year that I am excited to announce is a raffle that participants can enter on each of the three nights of the Holiday Light Tour, and on the final night, a winner will be drawn. One lucky winner will be able to board Santa Clarita Transit every day for free in 2025. For those looking to experience the magic of the holiday season in a truly unique way, the Holiday Light Tour can be your new family tradition. Admiring the twinkling lights from the comfort of the warm Trolley with hot cocoa in hand offers an unforgettable opportunity to see Santa Clarita at its brightest—and most festive.

Don’t forget about the amazing holiday lights and Instagram-worthy décor in Old Town Newhall. If you’re trying to finish up that last-minute shopping, but also want to absorb the feeling of the holidays, historic Old Town Newhall is the place to be. Not only does it offer a perfect blend of unique shops, one-of-a-kind boutiques and decadent restaurants, it is also the ideal place to find meaningful gifts while soaking up the holiday atmosphere. Since we flipped the switch at Light Up Main Street during the Tree Lighting Ceremony, which illuminated the giant Christmas tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, along with tens of thousands of lights throughout Old Town Newhall, it has become a winter wonderland, where you can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the season.

Strolling down Main Street, you’ll discover a variety of locally-owned small businesses offering everything from handmade jewelry and artisanal crafts, to vintage finds and home décor. Supporting our local businesses not only helps our city’s economy and creates jobs, but also provides you with special gifts that your loved ones will cherish. After your shopping spree, treat yourself to delicious treats at one of the many restaurants in Old Town Newhall that will tie a bow on the perfect holiday outing.

For that extra dose of holiday cheer this year, make sure to mark your calendars for the Holiday Light Tour to explore the dazzling lights in Santa Clarita and then take in the sparkle in Old Town Newhall while you shop local, creating unforgettable memories. To find out more about the Holiday Light Tour, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com and to learn more about our local businesses and our larger Shop Local, Eat Local campaign, visit ThinkSantaClarita.com.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...