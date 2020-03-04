JCI Santa Clarita Announces March Events

We hope you will join us at our events. Join us on March 5 for our monthly Chat N’ Chill. This event occurs every first Thursday of the month, starting at 6:00 p.m. with the location subject to change each month. Each event hosts a notable guest speaker, from dignitaries to community to leaders we always have someone lending their expert opinion and their story on how to improve yourself.

This month we have John Musella of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. We are excited to have him speak about the Chamber. Afterwards, stay to chat and chill with members of JCI Santa Clarita who will share details on our latest and upcoming projects and events as well as upcoming volunteer and leadership training opportunities.

JCI Coffee & Connections are usually every second Saturday of each month, starting at 9:00 a.m. at Starbucks in Granary Square. Join us this March 14, to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee (or tea) with friends, members and alumni of JCI Santa Clarita. This is a great opportunity to meet and make deep and meaningful connections.

We have new member orientation on March 7. Are you a new member of JCI in the past two years? Then this training is for you! Join our state Past President Jessper Maquindang and our Americas Development Councilor Neil Fitzgerald as they train you all on all things JCI. In this fun filled training you will learn how JCI started, what our mission is and how we can help empower you! We will then host a 30-minute project brainstorming session! Coffee provided – this training is free to members or $15 to non-members. Alumni / Associate Members welcome plus more experienced members wanting to get back involved!

Training this month is run by Michelle Lambarena the Director of Leadership & Organizational Development.

Save the date March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Henry Mayo Fitness & Health. Find out what your why is and how great leaders inspire everyone to take action

JCI Santa Clarita (the Jaycees) are thrilled to be partnering with Westfield Town Center on an exciting new Easter community event called the Hopper’s Helpers! Following the success of our Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive benefiting underprivileged children in our valley, we are exploring an Easter Eggstravaganza where children who receive services from selected local nonprofits can have a family fun Easter day with candy and surprises!

This event is a great way for young professionals to learn project management skills and give back to their community. JCI Santa Clarita will be holding regular online trainings and meetings to help young active citizens learn how to execute a successful community project. We will also be looking at holding a special Easter themed social event.

For more information about the JCI Santa Clarita, please visit our website:

www.jcisantaclarita.com. We hope to see you soon at one of our events.

JCI Santa Clarita always likes to help organizations in Santa Clarita. Do you love bowling? We are supporting Circle of Hope’s Bowling for Hope on March 15, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Valencia Lanes. For tickets go to www.circleofhopeinc.org/bowling.

We will have a volunteer opportunity coming for you soon for this event but for now, WiSH Education Foundation’s Wine on the Roof is May 14, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Held in a “rooftop garden party” setting, you are treated to beautiful lighting, live music, photo ops and more. Amazing, local restaurants/chefs are providing the incredible, multi course meal that will be paired exclusively for you. For tickets go to www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

About:

Junior Chamber International is a worldwide federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly 200,000 members aged 21-40. The Santa Clarita Valley chapter has over 50 members and is famous for our SCV 40 Under Forty and Santa’s Helpers projects.

Where:

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and in more than 5,000 communities in over 100 countries worldwide.

What’s in it for you:

The opportunities to achieve more than you would have thought possible as a business, social, and political leader and the chance to meet and build a network with JCI members from our community, state, nation and the world.