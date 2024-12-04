Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney

Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County. Hundreds of elected leaders, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, first responders and supporters watched outside the Hall of Justice as Hochman was sworn in by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hochman vowed to improve public safety in Los Angeles County by pursuing appropriate sentences for violent and serious offenders, while also offering counseling and rehabilitation to those whose crimes were motivated by addiction or mental illness.

Hochman announced a series of immediate policy changes that he said would promote public safety by holding the most dangerous offenders accountable. He said he would inform prosecutors that he is eliminating former District Attorney George Gascón’s special directives that prohibited or strictly limited the filing of certain charges and sentencing enhancements.

Prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office will once again have the discretion to file charges based on the unique circumstances of each case, the crime committed, the defendant’s background, the impact on the victim and the law, he said.

“District attorneys must have only two things as their North Stars: the facts and the law,” Hochman said. “I reject blanket extreme policies on both sides of the pendulum swing – decarceration policies that predetermine that certain crimes and certain criminals are not going to be prosecuted and mass incarceration policies that also are not anchored in the facts and the law.”

The changes that Hochman is implementing on Day 1 of his administration include:

Restoring the ability of prosecutors to pursue sentencing enhancements for defendants who used firearms in the commission of their crimes, or whose crimes were committed for the benefit of criminal street gangs.

Eliminating Gascón’s prohibition on prosecutors attending parole hearings to advocate on behalf of rape victims and relatives of homicide victims when their assailants are seeking an early release from prison.

Rescinding a prohibition against charging juveniles with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise valued at less than $950.

Hochman said he intends to lead task forces dealing with homelessness, fentanyl poisoning, human trafficking, hate crimes, organized retail crime and residential burglaries.

“No longer is this can getting kicked down the road. The D.A.’s Office will partner with federal, state and local law enforcement, government organizations, nonprofits and other groups to seek solutions to problems that have severely affected public safety and the quality of life of residents throughout the county,” Hochman said.

He also vowed to create advisory committees that will create a bridge to the District Attorney’s Office and give the community a contact person for their views to be heard.

“The solemn and bedrock promise that the government makes to each of you is that it will keep you and your families safe and do so in the most legal, fair, and impartial way possible. Working with the 2,100 employees of the DA’s Office, the tens of thousands of law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders, and the hundreds of community organizations and neighborhood associations, we will keep that promise,” Hochman said.

A lifelong Angeleno, Hochman served as Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Tax Division of the Department of Justice in 2008. Prior to that, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California from 1990 to 1997, serving in the Criminal Division. He also had an extensive career in the private sector, as a partner of several nationwide law firms and as a leading expert in tax law, criminal defense and environmental law.

Hochman previously served as President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission. He graduated magna cum laude from Brown University and earned his law degree from Stanford Law School.

Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, offered the following remarks during Hochman’s swearing in ceremony:

“As our District Attorney, you’ve taken a stand to bring back a balanced approach to the important job of serving as Los Angeles County’s chief prosecutor. You’ve pledged to hold individuals accused of breaking the law responsible, while also doing what is in your power to help them turn their lives around.

Like you, I believe that accountability is a key component of addressing the lawlessness that we see unfolding on our streets. Your leadership and work will ensure the safety of our neighborhoods, protect victims’ rights, and promote a fair and transparent justice system.

I also thank the team of deputy district attorneys who spoke up and advocated for change. You were—and continue to be—the voice of victims who felt they had no voice. Your calls for leadership at the top were important and impactful. I applaud your strength and courage.

D.A. Hochman, you have my full support. You’ve dedicated your life to serving the public and upholding the law. You have a deep understanding of the law, a commitment to fairness, and an unwavering dedication to justice. I’m committed to working with you to ensure you have all the resources needed to fulfill the mission of the District Attorney’s Office: to protect the community, restore the lives of victims of crime, and honor the rights of the accused.”

