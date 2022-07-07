July 13: SCV Water, Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee will now be meeting in-person for all Committee meetings. A meeting will be held Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Among the items on the meeting’s agenda is the status of the Upper Santa Clara River Salt and Nutrient

Management Plan and the status of drought response and performance.

The public may participate either in person, by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

Please note that those who attend meetings in person should be aware that while SCV Water is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

View the meeting agenda: July 13, 2022 Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting Packet

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

Link and Call-in information

Please click on this link to join the meeting virtually.

Join the meeting by telephone/Smartphone:

(833)-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 140 1620

