July 13: ‘Select the Perfect Plants’ Workshop

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free gardening workshop on Saturday, July 13 9-11 a.m. “Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes” workshop will elevate your landscaping game.

Say goodbye to the uncertainty of choosing the right plants for your outdoor garden as experts from SCV Water guide you through the top plant selections that look stunning and thrive effortlessly in the Santa Clarita Valley climate.

In this informative session, experts help you take the guesswork out of landscaping decisions. Discover a curated list of plants that promise not only beauty but also longevity in your landscape. From vibrant flowers to resilient greenery, these top plants are guaranteed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of your outdoor space for years to come.

Join SCV Water and make informed choices for a flourishing and visually enchanting landscape in the SCV. TurnLet’s turn your garden into a masterpiece with the perfect selection of plants.

Participants must be a customer of SCV Water, verification is required.

Click here to reserve your spot.

