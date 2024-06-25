West Ranch Grad Brennan Leem Wins National Merit Scholarship

Brennan T. Leem, a 2024 graduate of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, has been awarded a corporate-sponsored National Merit

Scholarship. West Ranch High School is in the William S. Hart Union School District.

Leem, who plans to major in biology in college, was named the winner of the scholarship funded by the National Merit PPG Foundation Community Scholarship.

The PPG Foundation, which supports this scholarship, is financed by PPG, Pittsburgh, PA. Scholarships are awarded to exceptionally able young students who are residents of selected communities where PPG maintains manufacturing or distribution operations or who are children of PPG

employees. PPG operates and innovates in more than 70 countries, developing and delivering paints, coatings and materials for customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

By the conclusion of the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, about 6,870 National Merit Scholarships, worth a total of approximately $26 million, will have been offered to distinguished high school seniors for college undergraduate study.

Approximately 770 of the awards, such as the one this student has won, are financed by about 94 companies, foundations and other business

organizations for National Merit Scholarship Program Finalists who meet their scholarship sponsors’ criteria.

For more information on National Merit Scholarships visit nationalmerit.org.

