1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 16-17: Caltrans to Airlift Wire Mesh to Protect Slope Near Golden Valley Road
| Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
SR 14 at Golden Valleycrop Road_07

The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17.

People who live, work or travel in the area may hear and see the helicopter above the freeway south of Golden Valley Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days.

The helicopter will place heavy wire mesh on a slope next to the southbound lanes of State Route 14 as part of a slope protection project by Caltrans.

The right lane (#4 lane) on Southbound State Route 14 may be closed during all or part of the operation.

Caltrans’ highest priority is safety. Caltrans reminds motorists to avoid distracted driving. Distracted driving is anything that takes your eyes, hands, or mind away from the task of driving. In California, 140 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2021, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The schedule for this Caltrans project is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Updates about the schedule will be posted by Caltrans District 7 on the social-media platform X, formerly Twitter, at @CaltransDist7 or x.com/CaltransDist7.

Travelers may check current road closures anytime by using Caltrans’ QuickMap service at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov or by using the free app for digital devices.

Sukut Construction of Santa Ana is the contractor on this $16.1 million project to regrade, improve and protect slopes on State Route 14.


SCVNews.com