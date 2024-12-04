Dec. 9-12: All Lanes of I-5 SB to be Closed in Newhall

A nightime closure of all southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 Freeway in Newhall is scheduled to run Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12 due to the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation have announced plans to close all lanes of SB I-5 from Calgrove Boulevard to State Route 14 Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12, between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Detour signs will be posted when freeway lane closures are in place.

Motorists should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes during these nighttime closure periods.

Construction crews are scheduled to install three new permanent overhead signs along the southbound I-5 from Calgrove Boulevard to the SR-14/I-5 Interchange in Santa Clarita as part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.

The $679 million project’s plan is to enhance safety, reduce congestion, improve the flow of truck freight and motorist traffic and accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Traffic detours during the closure:

Primary Detour: Traveling southbound on I-5, exit at Newhall Ranch Road and continue east on Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road to the southbound SR-14/I-5 Interchange.

Local Access Detour: Traveling southbound on I-5, exit at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard and proceed to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

For more information about the I-5 North County Enhancements project visit www.metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements/.

