The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall’s Council Chambers at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the development proposal for the Riverview project, which is slated for the Saugus Speedway property.

Plans consist of a residential component with 318 residential units and an industrial component with an approximately 127,000 square-foot light manufacturing building at the subject property.

The project also includes a proposal to subdivide the subject property into five parcels with a tentative map that would allow for the creation of condominium lots for the residential units.

Members of the public wishing to address the commission may do so by completing a speaker’s slip upon arrival at the meeting. There is a three minute time limit per person.

The full agenda can be found below.

