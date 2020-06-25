July 17: SCV Chamber’s 2020 Virtual Sacramento Update

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma. The announcement comes as our economy is slowly beginning to reopen but travel and in-person meetings with our elected officials are on hold.

The Sacramento Update will take place virtually on Friday, July 17, at 2:00 p.m.

“We are pleased to bring an amazing lineup and unique opportunity for our business community to interact with our elected representatives given the current pandemic,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber. “Our Chamber is at the forefront of advocacy and we need to constantly ensure Santa Clarita, and California as a whole, has a friendly and healthy business climate.”

The Sacramento update will include a presentation and Q&A session with the following elected officials:

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis

State Treasurer Fiona Ma

Assemblywoman Christy Smith

*Additional speakers to be announced

Each representative will be giving a state update followed by a question and answer session for the attendees to participate in. We encourage attendees to submit their questions ahead of time by emailing hello@scvchamber.com with the subject line ‘Sacramento Update Question.’

“The SCV Chamber is continuously advocating for our business community, especially during the global pandemic we endured and are currently going through,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We have been strategizing and working on a plan to make sure our business community is fully prepared if and when another pandemic were to strike, and it all begins with advocating to our representatives in Sacramento to ensure we have a viable plan of action.”

The SCV Chamber has been working diligently with the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles, and our State and Federal Legislature to work towards a healthy business climate for the Santa Clarita Valley. The Chamber is proud to be The Voice of Business and continuously advocating for our business community.

Registration is currently open for the event and can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.scvchamber.com. There is no cost for active members and $15 for non-members. For sponsorship opportunities or if you have any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

