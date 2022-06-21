header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
July 2: Celebrate Summer at Westfield Valencia Town Center
| Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Westfeild summer

Celebrate summer and bring the whole family to Westfield Valencia Town Center for a free event welcoming summer to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The free family event features music, games, balloon artists, face painting and gift card prizes from Slater’s 50/50, Valencia Auntie Anne’s, Journeys, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and more.

Summer fun begins with a bash at the Celebrate Summer event at Westfield Valencia Town Center on level 1 in front of H&M.

Play bingo as you shop for your summer essentials and experience exclusive retailer offers, deals and promos.

Snag some Summer Giveaways.

Take your pictures in front of summer themed photo moments.

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

For more information visit Celebrate Summer.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-20-2022 July 2: Celebrate Summer at Westfield Valencia Town Center
06-17-2022 July 7: VIA to Host Fifth Annual State of the State Luncheon
06-16-2022 LBW Insurance Recognized as Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
06-15-2022 Princess Cruises Unveils More Savings on Summer Vacations
06-14-2022 SCVEDC Highlights Local Residential Communities in New Podcast
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: