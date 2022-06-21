July 2: Celebrate Summer at Westfield Valencia Town Center

Celebrate summer and bring the whole family to Westfield Valencia Town Center for a free event welcoming summer to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The free family event features music, games, balloon artists, face painting and gift card prizes from Slater’s 50/50, Valencia Auntie Anne’s, Journeys, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and more.

Summer fun begins with a bash at the Celebrate Summer event at Westfield Valencia Town Center on level 1 in front of H&M.

Play bingo as you shop for your summer essentials and experience exclusive retailer offers, deals and promos.

Snag some Summer Giveaways.

Take your pictures in front of summer themed photo moments.

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

For more information visit Celebrate Summer.

