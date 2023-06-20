June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary

Santa Clarita Blue Heat is a women’s soccer team founded in 2008. The team plays its home games at College of the Canyons. The Blue Heat will face off against Calgary on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Heat’s last home game of the season will be July 8 at 7:30 p.m. versus Arizona.

The Blue Heat was a member of the United Soccer League’s USL W-League, the second tier of women’s soccer in the United States and Canada. In 2016, the team joined the United Women’s Soccer league.

United Women’s Soccer is a national pro-am league composed of professionally operated clubs within the United States and Canada. It provides high level competition for college players, aspiring and former professionals and international stars.

Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For more information on the Blue Heat visit www.scblueheat.com.

