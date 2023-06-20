June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary

Santa Clarita Blue Heat is a women’s soccer team founded in 2008. The team plays its home games at College of the Canyons. The Blue Heat will face off against Calgary on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Heat’s last home game of the season will be July 8 at 7:30 p.m. versus Arizona.
The Blue Heat was a member of the United Soccer League’s USL W-League, the second tier of women’s soccer in the United States and Canada. In 2016, the team joined the United Women’s Soccer league.
United Women’s Soccer is a national pro-am league composed of professionally operated clubs within the United States and Canada. It provides high level competition for college players, aspiring and former professionals and international stars.
The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Masters University Mustangs Men's Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. "Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to "Be Patriotic With Us" and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.
Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play "Topdog/Underdog," which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.
A unanimous 5-0 vote of the Santa Clarita City Council has paved the way for the acquisition of William S. Hart Park in Newhall from the county of Los Angeles. Hart Park is the last county park remaining in the city limits of the city of Santa Clarita.
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has released her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
