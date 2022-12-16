Dec. 17: Team USA Women’s National Hockey Team Comes to The Cube

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is proud to host members of the Women’s National Hockey Team this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 – 10 a.m.

As part of the Rivalry Series Weekend in Los Angeles, members from Team USA will be doing an autograph signing and photo opportunity with the public.

The event is free, but attendees will need to register in advance by visiting lakings.leagueapps.com/events. No walk-ups will be permitted. Attendees are encouraged to bring items to be signed, up to two per person.

This event is in coordination with the Los Angeles Kings as they host a weekend of events surrounding the USA vs. Canada Rivalry Series on Monday, Dec. 19 at the Crypto.com Arena.

In addition to the meet and greet, the L.A. Kings will also host a variety of ice hockey clinics for women and girls in Los Angeles. To learn more about the event or clinics, please email hockey@lakings.com.

