July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC

The Small Business Development Center at College of the Canyons will offer an inperson class “SBDC As A Resource” on Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

﻿Have an existing business? Thinking about starting a business?

Come and learn about the SBDC as a resource. The content will be repeated multiple times during the session from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

This in-person class will be held at the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, room 222, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This free class will provide information on services available from the SBDC at COC.

To obtain a virtual parking permit visit https://canyons.thepermitstore.com. It is required to park on campus in all lots seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

Student/Visitor permits are valid in spaces painted white in student lots only (Lots 4, 5, 6, 7 (parking structure), 8, 9, 13, 14 and 15).

Possession of a parking permit does not guarantee the availability of a parking space. Parking is authorized only in the areas designated for the type of permit issued. Parking must be in full accordance with the signs posted and/or these written regulations.

To register for this class visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/26965.

To learn more about the SBDC at COC and to see other free classes and webinars visit https://smallbizla.org/workshops/.

