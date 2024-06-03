header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
| Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Elder Abuse Awareness Day

The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) falls on June 15. The County of Los Angeles is dedicated to raising awareness and taking action against older adult abuse.

The special webinar will help residents:

– Recognize different types of abuse.

– Report abuse to the appropriate local Adult Protective Services (APS) agency.

This webinar is a crucial opportunity for community members, caregivers and professionals to learn how to protect loved ones from abuse and neglect.

Register now [here] and be part of the change.
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season.
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
