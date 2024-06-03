June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar

The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) falls on June 15. The County of Los Angeles is dedicated to raising awareness and taking action against older adult abuse.

The special webinar will help residents:

– Recognize different types of abuse.

– Report abuse to the appropriate local Adult Protective Services (APS) agency.

This webinar is a crucial opportunity for community members, caregivers and professionals to learn how to protect loved ones from abuse and neglect.

Register now [here] and be part of the change.

