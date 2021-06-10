June 12: Outlets at Tejon Unveil Interactive Art Walls

In anticipation of the grand opening of their newest tenant, Bird Dog Arts, the Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce, it will be hosting “Art at OAT,” Saturday, June 12, at 10:00 a.m.

This outdoor event will celebrate the beauty of California through interactive art walls. A total of 10 art walls featuring three local artists, including muralist Jen Cordova, artist Cassandra Gear and event specialist Shannon Hough, will be constructed throughout the shopping center. Each wall will be uniquely decorated with their own California theme. Guests are encouraged to take photos at each wall and post to any of the Outlets’ social media platforms with the #ArtAtOAT hashtag.

Festivities on the first day of the event will feature a balloon artist, caricaturist and face painter who will be creating and sharing art of their own, free of charge for anyone who visits the Outlets on June 12. Local food vendors like Luvspun cotton candy, Tacos by Gonzalez Tacos and Pita Paradise will be selling their fan favorites. Giveaways will be presented by Bird Dog Arts and include a $300 gift certificate for one lucky winner, with other giveaways to the 1st, 50th, 100th and 150th person who enters their sweepstakes.

“We are really looking forward to presenting this fun and creative art event. It is sure to be enjoyed by people of all ages!” says Jenifer Natto, Outlets at Tejon general manager. “We are excited to host an event that embraces art in its various forms and enjoy food and fun as we kick off the summer season!”

Event details:

Schedule for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Event begins: 10:00 a.m.

Food trucks: 11:00 a.m.

Face painting, balloon art and caricature: 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

The art walls will remain in place for two weeks through Saturday, June 26.

