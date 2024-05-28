June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business

The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host “Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business” on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.

This is an enlightening event designed to help small businesses thrive in today’s fast-paced market. Discover the power of marketing strategies, digital tools, automation and cyber security.

This session will guide small business owners in building a simple yet effective toolbox for growth, setting up robust processes and systems for lasting success.

Learn from industry experts and gain the insights you need to embrace digital tools and strategies. Don’t miss this opportunity to equip your business for sustainable success.

Cost is $20 for SCV Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers.

To register visit www.scvchamber.com/events/small-business-council-digital-tools-transformation-for-small-businesses.

