Nikki Buckstead | Report from Child & Family Center

As we welcome Summertime and wrap up the month of June, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the meaningful moments that we’ve shared this month.

Firstly, I am thrilled to announce the success of our first-ever Summer Bash Camp. It was heartwarming to see local youth come together to enjoy a variety of activities and create lasting memories. Your participation and enthusiasm made this event truly special.

Throughout June, we had the privilege of observing several important occasions. We proudly showed our support during Pride Month, continuing to serve our LGBTQ+ community and standing as a safe space for all to receive access to mental wellness.

Juneteenth was a powerful reminder of the importance of freedom and equality for all.

Infant Mental Health Awareness Week underscored the significance of early childhood well-being, a cause that resonates deeply within our community.

Father’s Day and Men’s Mental Health Awareness brought attention to the important roles fathers play and the need for mental health support for men.

Looking ahead, I am excited to announce the return of our Purple Walk Domestic Violence 5K on Oct. 12. This event is a testament to our unwavering support for survivors of domestic abuse and their families. It’s a time for our community to come together, raise awareness, and show our solidarity against domestic violence. Your participation and support are crucial as we strive to make a difference and spread awareness about this important issue.

As we continue on our journey together, I am inspired by the compassion that our community demonstrates every day. Your dedication to making a positive impact is truly remarkable and I am grateful for each one of you. Thank you for being a part of our work and for your ongoing support. Together, we are making a sunnier future in our community.

For more information about the Child & Family Center and to donate visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

Nikki Buckstead is the Chief Executive Officer of the Child & Family Center, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that offers children’s and teens mental health services, alcohol and drug treatment, domestic violence services and other community resources.

