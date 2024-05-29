June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope

Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope, BBQ, Music & Much More.

Howdown for Hope will be held Saturday, June 22, at Gilchrist Farm in Santa Clarita from 6-10 p.m.

It’s not just any hoedown, it’s an evening packed with toe-tapping live music from the G3 Band, BBQ delights, lively dancing and a whole lot of farm-fresh fun and activities.

From wine tosses to fortune telling, petting zoos to Jenga, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Challenge your friends to a friendly game or try your luck at one of the many interactive booths. Includes silent auction, where you can bid on prizes while supporting members of our community fighting cancer.

General admission tickets grant access to all the excitement, including the BBQ dinner, live music, and a variety of activities to keep you entertained.

VIP tickets offer exclusive perks like early entry, priority parking, access to the VIP lounge and a complimentary drink.

Join us as we band together to kick cancer to the curb, one hoedown at a time.

Purchase tickets www.circleofhopeinc.org/hoedown or call (661) 254-5218.

