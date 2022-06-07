June 23: VIA Hosts ‘Awesome Summer BBQ Party’

Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.
Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the potential Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first detection in 2022 of West Nile virus activity in Los Angeles County. The virus was detected in three dead American crows collected in the neighborhood of North Hills Zip Code 91343 on May 26.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named
recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
On Thursday, June 2, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awarded Impulse Music Co. as one of the Top100 Dealers in the world — similar to the Oscars Academy Awards, but for music stores.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.