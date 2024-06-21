June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. that includes a host of issues including assessments, taxes, fees and budgets in addition to continued hearings on the Town Center Specific Plan. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Prior to the regular open meeting the City Counil will meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss anticipated litigation.

Other items on the agenda include:

Discusion to approve the purchase of 41.49+/- acres of real property contiguous to city-owned open space property to the west of the city, Assessor’s Parcel Number 2826-019-031, at a total cost of $195,250. The money would come from Open Space District funds. The subject property is located in the Pico Canyon area and is contiguous to the city of Santa Clarita owned Aidlin Open Space and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority-owned properties. The property contributes to fortifying the green belt buffer on the western edge of the Santa Clarita Valley and is adjacent to existing city and state open space preservation lands.

The council will discuss a resolution on the city of Santa Clarita General Municipal Election on Nov. 5, 2024, to elect two members of the city council for four year terms: one seat in District 1 and one seat in District 3.

Family Promise is requesting a one-time grant of $500,000 to assist with completing the construction of its new Resource Center and Interim Housing Project in the Newhall community.

Awarding a construction contract for the David March Park project. The improvements include updating the existing park, the development of approximately five acres of the southern portion of the park property, and constructing exercise stairs.

The meeting agenda is available in full below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...