June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public
| Friday, Jun 16, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24000 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The public is invited to attend the Expo which will take place throughout the Hyatt Grand Ballroom, the Valencia Ballroom and the Foyer with exhibitors that include the travel industry, insurance agents, non-profits, public officials and services, entertainment companies and more.

This is the SCV’s biggest business-to-consumer and business-to-business expo in the SCV.

This is a chance for residents of the SCV to find out more about the ﻿SCV business community and a chance to win great prizes.

For more information visit SCVChamber.com.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV’s Marie Wise-Hawkins Releases New Song, ‘Island Time’
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has releases her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
SCV’s Marie Wise-Hawkins Releases New Song, ‘Island Time’
SCV Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members
June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24000 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public
Six Productions Filming in SCV June 19-23
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 19 - Sunday, June 23.
Six Productions Filming in SCV June 19-23
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Saturday June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
June 22: Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold  a study session Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall.
June 22: Arts Commission Study Session
June 20: Santa Clarita Hosts Presentation on Fireworks Safety
Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from using illegal fireworks.
June 20: Santa Clarita Hosts Presentation on Fireworks Safety
City Accepting Names for Youth Grove Memorial
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
City Accepting Names for Youth Grove Memorial
CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the additions of seven student-athletes to the Matadors' team for 2023-24.
CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
iLEAD Agua Dulce Receives Two Notable Distinctions
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
iLEAD Agua Dulce Receives Two Notable Distinctions
SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15.
SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
L.A. County Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department is recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Thursday.
L.A. County Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
High Bacteria Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
High Bacteria Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 70 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 70 New Cases
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
June 15: Summer Parks After Dark At Val Verde Park
Parks After Dark returns for the summer season with free activities at 34 L.A. County parks, including Val Verde park. 
June 15: Summer Parks After Dark At Val Verde Park
June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest
The seventh annual BFE Fest will be a summer tiki party at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on June 16. The fest will feature craft brews and tropical vibes.
June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced today that she is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at the Placerita Nature Center.
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
