June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24000 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The public is invited to attend the Expo which will take place throughout the Hyatt Grand Ballroom, the Valencia Ballroom and the Foyer with exhibitors that include the travel industry, insurance agents, non-profits, public officials and services, entertainment companies and more.

This is the SCV’s biggest business-to-consumer and business-to-business expo in the SCV.

This is a chance for residents of the SCV to find out more about the ﻿SCV business community and a chance to win great prizes.

For more information visit SCVChamber.com.

