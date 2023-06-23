June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the entire Santa Clarita Valley community to attend its much-anticipated Business Expo on Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free to attend and registration is not required for attendees. Raffle prizes include a seven-day Princess Cruise.

The Hyatt Regency Valencia is the Title Sponsor for this year’s event.

“The Expo is a business-focused community event aimed at bringing together residents, business owners, and entrepreneurs to support business growth throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Becki Robb, 2023 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our Business Expo provides business with the opportunity of both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections.”

The Expo will take place throughout the Hyatt ballrooms and foyer with exhibitors that range from the travel industry, insurance agents, non-profits, public officials and services, entertainment companies and much more. This is your chance to find out more about our SCV business community.

“We invite our full community to the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest business-to-business and business-to-consumer Expo, as hundreds of businesses and individuals attend,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Exhibitors will reach countless prospective clients, colleagues, and professionals in a wide range of industries and explore new opportunities promoting their business to the region. Attendees will also enjoy making new leads with companies doing business throughout our amazing valley.”

During the Expo, attendees will have the chance to visit different exhibitor booths, earn tokens and redeem them for a number of chances to win some great prizes. Prizes attendees stand a chance of winning are:

— Seven-day Princess Cruises voyage for two, (valued at over $2,000).

— Hyatt Regency Valencia two-night stay P\package.

— Princess Cruises port boat tour and lunch for six.

— Holiday Inn two-night stay.

— Exhibitor discounts, restaurant and American Express gift cards and more.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

For more information visit scvchamber.com.

